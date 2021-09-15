.
Expo 2020 Dubai: Proof of COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR required for entry

People walk at the site of Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai. (Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Anyone aged 18 and over will be required to show proof of vaccination or a valid negative PCR test to be granted entry into Dubai Expo 2020 as part of new COVID-19 precautionary measures, its organizers said on Wednesday.

A negative PCR test must be taken within 72 hours to be valid, according to the organizers.

The exhibition will still require people to keep their masks on and respect social distancing rules.

Non-vaccinated visitors will be able to take a PCR test at a facility adjacent to the Expo 2020 site. Testing centers have also been set up across the emirate and can be found on the Expo 2020 website.

Anyone who presents a valid ticket or day pass at any of the centers across Dubai will not be charged for their PCR test, the organizers said.

The United Arab Emirates is expected to welcome 25 million visitors over the next six months in the largest cultural gathering since the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic had forced organizers to push back the event for a year, putting a huge dent on the country’s economy that relies heavily on international commerce and finance.

“By updating our vaccination and testing requirements, we are opening up a world of discovery and education for every visitor from every corner of the planet, enabling the world to experience Expo 2020’s incredible offering in a safe and secure manner,” the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai Reem al-Hashimi said in a statement.

“This enhanced measure is responsible, agile and necessary as we prepare to open our doors to the world.”

Expo 2020 Dubai, which will begin on October 1, is set to be the world’s biggest cultural gathering, with more than 60 live events every day and hundreds of cultural and culinary experiences for 182 consecutive days.

The country is currently open to all visitors as long as they provide a negative PCR test result. Some travelers are also required to take a second test on arrival at the airports.

