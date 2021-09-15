Saudi Arabian authorities arrest man who ran over two women with stolen car 

Saudi Arabian authorities have arrested a man who ran over two women with a stolen car in the al-Qassim province, the region’s media spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Bader al-Suhaibani said in a statement on Wednesday.

A clip from CCTV footage circulating on social media showed a man looking into the windows of an empty car parked on the side of a road. After he notices the keys are still in the ignition, the man jumps in and speeds off in the vehicle.

Another clip from later in the evening showed the same speeding white car hitting two women while they were crossing a street in a neighborhood in al-Qassim.

The car races off quickly after running the women over, the video showed.

تحديث الأخبار ..



شرطة القصيم: القبض على مواطن دهس فتاتين في أحد الأحياء السكنية بالمنطقة بعد سرقته المركبة.

-

- https://t.co/pC2MdEqeFZ pic.twitter.com/hHVCjzviIo — تحديث (@Updateksa) September 14, 2021

The man is a Saudi national in his thirties, al-Suhaibani said. No further details on the condition of the women have been released.

