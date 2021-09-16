.
GCC Ministerial Council to hold 149th session in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Falah al-Hajraf and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speak during a joint news conference at the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Falah al-Hajraf and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speak during a joint news conference at the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

GCC Ministerial Council to hold 149th session in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is set to hold its 149th session in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Thursday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The session will be headed by the current chairman of the council, Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, and will witness the participation of GCC Secretary-General, Nayef Falah al-Hajraf.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed al-Khuraiji receives Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. (KSAMOFA)
Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed al-Khuraiji receives Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs. (KSAMOFA)
Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed al-Khuraiji receives Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. (KSAMOFA)
Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed al-Khuraiji receives Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs. (KSAMOFA)

Al-Hajraf said the Ministerial Council will discuss several topics, including a follow-up to the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Council that were issued in the summit of Sultan Qaboos and Sheikh Sabah in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla earlier this year.

The Kingdom’s ancient city of AlUla hosted the 41st GCC Summit of Gulf leaders for the first time in January.

According to SPA, al-Hajraf said that two separate meetings will be held. The first meeting will bring together the foreign ministers of GCC countries with Yemen’s foreign minister, while the second meeting will include GCC foreign ministers and Iraq’s foreign minister.

