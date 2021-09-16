GCC Ministerial Council to hold 149th session in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

The Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is set to hold its 149th session in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Thursday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The session will be headed by the current chairman of the council, Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, and will witness the participation of GCC Secretary-General, Nayef Falah al-Hajraf.

Al-Hajraf said the Ministerial Council will discuss several topics, including a follow-up to the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Council that were issued in the summit of Sultan Qaboos and Sheikh Sabah in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla earlier this year.

The Kingdom’s ancient city of AlUla hosted the 41st GCC Summit of Gulf leaders for the first time in January.

According to SPA, al-Hajraf said that two separate meetings will be held. The first meeting will bring together the foreign ministers of GCC countries with Yemen’s foreign minister, while the second meeting will include GCC foreign ministers and Iraq’s foreign minister.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s ancient city of AlUla hosts the 41st GCC Summit

Full transcript of AlUla GCC Summit Declaration: Bolstering Gulf unity

GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia: Leaders sign final communique, AlUla declaration