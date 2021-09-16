.
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief launches project to distribute food aid in Mali

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief launched a project to distribute food aid in Mali. (SPA)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Wednesday launched a project to distribute food aid in Mali, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The aid provided includes 15,038 bags of rice, weighing 752 tons, which will be distributed in the regions of Bamako, Mopti, Sokora, Konna, Korumbana, Japtoji, and others, benefiting 120,304 individuals, according to SPA.

The news agency also said the aid “comes within the framework of humanitarian and relief projects presented by the Kingdom, to countries and people” in need.

Earlier this month, KSrelief signed an agreement to implement the “back to school” project in Yemen’s governorates of Hajjah, Saada and al-Bayda.

The project, which will benefit 7,140 individuals, will distribute school bags, tools, school uniforms, and essential COVID-19 prevention supplies such as masks, sterilizers, and awareness leaflets, to all male and female students in the governorates, SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief implements ‘back-to-school’ project in Yemen

Saudi Arabia signs $40 mln WFP agreement to prevent famine and malnutrition in Yemen

Saudi Arabia sends plane full of aid, supplies, food to Algeria: SPA

