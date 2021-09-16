UAE military vehicles might be spotted on roads amid ‘Daman/5’ exercise

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Interior on Wednesday said it is carrying out field exercises in different parts of the country, which may include transport of military units, for the “Daman/5” strategic exercise.

During that time, military vehicles may be spotted on public roads and the ministry requested the public to “refrain from filming, avoid the exercise site and make way for police units.”

The exercise will take place from Thursday, September 16, until Saturday, September 18.

“The Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with its strategic partners, is carrying out field exercises in different parts of the UAE, which may be accompanied by the movement of military units,” the ministry said in a tweet.

