Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s visit to the UK: ‘A friendship for the next 50 years’

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has said he looks forward to another half century of close relations with the United Kingdom, during a state tour to the British capital.

As the United Arab Emirates marks its jubilee year since the country was founded, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE attaches special importance to its relations with the UK.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“One of the most important aspects of our developmental projects for the next 50 years is promoting developmental partnerships with various countries of the world, especially with the UK,” he said in a statement released by state news agency WAM.

Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE is on the cusp of hosting a major global event, Expo 2020 Dubai, adding: “We are confident that Britain’s participation will pave the way for more opportunities for economic and development partnership between our two countries. In the UAE, we seek to make this event a turning point on the road to promoting global economic recovery, establishing global partnerships, and finding common ground to confront global challenges.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted Sheikh Mohamed at 10 Downing Street in central London where they discussed the historic friendship ties and joint strategic cooperation between the UAE and the UK and ways to enhance relations in the best interest of the two sides.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Prime Minister also tackled several regional and international issues of mutual interest and launched a ‘Partnership of the Future’; a series of collaborative development projects between the two nations.

Sheikh Mohamed later tweeted about the visit, saying: “I was pleased to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson for in-depth talks in London. Together, we discussed ways of further strengthening strategic ties between the UAE and UK, and other areas of mutual interest in the region and around the world.”

I was pleased to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson for in-depth talks in London today. Together, we discussed ways of further strengthening the robust & longstanding strategic ties between the UAE & the UK, & other areas of mutual interest in the region & around the world. pic.twitter.com/SiBMddMKwz — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 16, 2021

The UK Prime Minister also welcomed the visit of Sheikh Mohamed to Britain and emphasized that “it represents strong support for the development of relations between the two countries”.

He said that the UK attaches special importance to enhancing its ties with the UAE. He also extended thanks and appreciation for the UAE’s support in evacuating UK citizens, and citizens of many other countries, from Afghanistan.

Sheikh Mohamed and the UK Prime Minister reviewed cooperation and the promising opportunities to enhance it in the investment, economic and trade fields and other vital sectors as part of the ambitious economic, trade and investment program that the two countries agreed upon last year.

The meeting touched on the latest COVID-19 pandemic developments, and the efforts to contain its humanitarian and economic repercussions and the importance of strengthening international solidarity during these circumstances to overcome this common global challenge. It also highlighted the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), which will be hosted by the UK next November as well as its importance in advancing global efforts to address the climate change challenge.

Moreover, the two sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and the current developments in the Middle East region and the Mediterranean and the efforts to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflicts.

Read more:

UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties

Saudi Crown Prince, UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discuss bilateral ties

Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE