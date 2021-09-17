UAE reports 521 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded its lowest number of new daily COVID-19 cases again this year, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority reported on Friday.

The country registered 521 new COVID-19 cases, 614 recoveries and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,071.

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 731,828 and total recoveries to 723,337.

NCEMA have also announced that it has administered 82,943 more COVID-19 doses over the past 24 hours.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

To date, more than 90 percent of the population have also received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 80 per centpercent have been fully inoculated.

The UAE has been leading the way in vaccinating its population against the virus, with over 19 million doses already administered.

Read more:

Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Most UAE residents optimistic, confident about country’s COVID-19 response: Survey

UAE reports another record-low in daily COVID-19 cases