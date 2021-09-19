.
Family of Yemeni officer shares final letter after Houthis carry out execution

  • Font
Colonel Abdulmalik Humaid, one of nine men including a minor, was executed on Saturday by the Houthis for his alleged involvement in the 2018 killing of Saleh al-Samad. (via Twitter)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The family of one of the nine men executed by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Saturday has shared their father’s final letter in which he reiterated his innocence, saying that he was unjustly imprisoned.

Colonel Abdulmalik Humaid, one of nine men including a minor, was executed on Saturday by the Houthis for his alleged involvement in the 2018 killing of Saleh al-Samad, then the armed group's top civilian leader.

Samad, who held the post of president in the Houthi-controlled administration which runs most of northern Yemen, was killed in April 2018 by an Arab Coalition air strike in the port city of Hodeidah on Yemen's west coast.

Humaid, a security officer who held many leadership and security positions, was a graduate of the Police Academy in Yemen. He also held a bachelor's degree in Sharia and law and two master's degrees in civil and private law. According to the reports, he was summoned to attend a meeting at the University of Hodeidah in 2018 where he was surprised by the presence of Samad, who was assassinated immediately after leaving the event.

“Raise your heads, this is how God has decreed for me to be martyred unjustly by an aggressor, so meeting God is a right. God knows that I served my country with honesty and integrity. Sufficient for us is Allah, and I ask Allah to take revenge on every unjust person,” Humaid wrote.

An executioner gestures before he executes a man convicted of involvement in the 2018 killing of top Houthi leader Saleh al-Samad, at Tahrir Square in Sanaa, Yemen September 18, 2021. (Reuters)
An executioner gestures before he executes a man convicted of involvement in the 2018 killing of top Houthi leader Saleh al-Samad, at Tahrir Square in Sanaa, Yemen September 18, 2021. (Reuters)

The nine, including a 17-year-old boy, were arrested months after al-Samad’s killing. They were forcefully disappeared for months and held in undisclosed places where they suffered inhumane treatment, according to Abdel-Majeed Sabra, a Yemeni lawyer representing one of the people executed.

The executions were also broadcast on big screens in Sanaa's Tahrir Square. The executions and the public display caused outrage across the country, including among the relatives of the nine and also in Sanaa, where people usually refrain from criticizing the rebels for fear of reprisals.

“I can’t believe what has happened. This is madness and a crime,” Abdel-Rahman Noah, a brother of one of the executed, told The Associated Press.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

