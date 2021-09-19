Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets with India’s external affairs minister in New Delhi

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The ministers held a official talks during which they discussed the historical and solid relations between Saudi Arabia and India, as well as plans to enhance bilateral coordination and action in regards to regional and international issues of common interests, according to SPA.

The two ministers also discussed enhancing international peace and security, the statement from SPA added.

The session also focused on the efforts made by both countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic, with India’s minister thanking the Kingdom for standing by his country and providing medical aid to help deal with the outbreak.

During the session, Prince Faisal and Jaishankar also discussed ways to improve the economic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan, as well as ways to increase investments in both countries.

They also discussed the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve the planet and the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, which are spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

