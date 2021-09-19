.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets with India’s external affairs minister in New Delhi

  • Font
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. (SPA)

Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets with India’s external affairs minister in New Delhi

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The ministers held a official talks during which they discussed the historical and solid relations between Saudi Arabia and India, as well as plans to enhance bilateral coordination and action in regards to regional and international issues of common interests, according to SPA.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two ministers also discussed enhancing international peace and security, the statement from SPA added.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. (SPA)

The session also focused on the efforts made by both countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic, with India’s minister thanking the Kingdom for standing by his country and providing medical aid to help deal with the outbreak.

During the session, Prince Faisal and Jaishankar also discussed ways to improve the economic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan, as well as ways to increase investments in both countries.

They also discussed the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve the planet and the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, which are spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Also read: Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park
Israeli researchers say too soon to know how many Pfizer booster shots needed Israeli researchers say too soon to know how many Pfizer booster shots needed
Top Content
Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests
Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19 Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19
Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
UK boxer Amir Khan kicked off US flight for COVID-19 mask rule violation UK boxer Amir Khan kicked off US flight for COVID-19 mask rule violation
Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More