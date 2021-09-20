Arab Coalition destroys two booby-trapped Houthi boats, thwarts attack

The Arab Coalition has destroyed two booby-trapped boats belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia near the coastal area of As-Salif, thwarting an imminent attack, according to state television report.

The Arab Coalition said in statements released that the Houthi continue to threaten to military and commercial naval trade routes in the Bab al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea.

The continued threat is in violation of the Stockholm Agreement, the coalition said, adding that the Houthis continue to “launch hostilities from Hodeidah.”

