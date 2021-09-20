.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arab Coalition destroys two booby-trapped Houthi boats, thwarts attack

  • Font
Houthi boat
The Arab Coalition said in statements released that the Houthi continue to threaten to military and commercial naval trade routes in the Bab al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea. (File photo)

Arab Coalition destroys two booby-trapped Houthi boats, thwarts attack

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition has destroyed two booby-trapped boats belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia near the coastal area of As-Salif, thwarting an imminent attack, according to state television report.

The Arab Coalition said in statements released that the Houthi continue to threaten to military and commercial naval trade routes in the Bab al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The continued threat is in violation of the Stockholm Agreement, the coalition said, adding that the Houthis continue to “launch hostilities from Hodeidah.”

Read more:

UN condemns executions by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis

US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK voice concern over Yemen economy

Sanaa airport has been closed due to use by Iran, Hezbollah: Yemen's government

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence
The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout
Top Content
ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials
Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing  Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing 
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More