Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020

Dubai-based carrier Emirates Airline announced on Monday that it will increase flights to several destinations in the US, aiming to restore its US services to nearly 80 percent of its pre-COVID level.

The airline has been building up connectivity in response to growing customer demand on the back of rising travel confidence and the easing of international COVID-19 travel protocols, it said in a statement.

Starting October, and just in time for Expo 2020, Emirates will be operating 78 weekly flights to 12 destinations in the US, with an increase in weekly flights scheduled for Boston, Dallas, New York, San Fransisco, Seattle and Washington.

There will be five weekly flights to Boston, San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas, up from four flights a week and 19 weekly flights to New York, up from 18 flights per week (including flights connecting Milan and New York).

Emirates has already restored pre-COVID-19 daily flight frequencies to Chicago, Los Angeles and on the routes connecting Athens-Newark and Milan-New York.

By December, the carrier plans to increase its US services to more than 90 percent of its pre-pandemic level, with daily flights to some US cities.

Customers from the US will also have more opportunities to fly on the airline’s iconic Airbus A380 aircraft from November with 35 weekly flights.

Emirates’ flights between Milan and New York will also be upgraded to the A380 from 31 October resulting in New York being served three times a day by the double decker aircraft.

In addition to Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC, the Airbus A380 will return daily to San Francisco from December 2021.

Dubai Expo 2020

With just 10 days to go, Dubai is gearing up for the Expo 2020, one of the world’s biggest in-person events since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the first of its kind to ever take place in the region.

The mega- event is expected to attract around 25 million visitors over the next six months.

Emirates previously launched an offer for customers to experience the event with a free Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked for travel between October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

The country is preparing to become the world’s leading travel destination from October 2021 to March 2022, while the Expo takes place. This will increase the number of hotel bookings and travelers coming into the country.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has revealed the total number of passengers traveling to the UAE grew in August 2021 to over 2.5 million, compared to 814,000 in the same period of 2020, surging by 207 percent, according to a report published by WAM on Wednesday.

