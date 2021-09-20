Saudi Arabia announces plans to transform, build museums across the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Museums Commission announced plans to transform museums and open new institutions across the Kingdom to attract more visitors and showcase the country’s history.

The museums will focus on Saudi Arabia’s cultural identity represented by a series of artifacts and objects, the commission said in a statement.

Existing museums in Riyadh, including the National Museum and the Masmak Fort Museum, will be completely remodeled under the commission’s new plan.

It will also expand dozens of other museums across the Kingdom by 2024 and set up new ones by 2030.

The first new museum to open will be a smaller version of the Saudi Arabian Museum of Contemporary Art (SAMoCA) in the new JAX development in Ad-Diriyah, the commission said.

The commission, in partnership with the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, also has plans to open a permanent museum in Riyadh dedicated to artists’ interpretation of the history of oil, which will be called the Black Gold Museum.

In addition, teamLab Borderless Jeddah, an immersive digital art space, is set to open in 2022, according to the statement.

Other upcoming projects include the Royal Art Complex Museum, the Digital Art Museum, and the Museum of Prince Mohammad bin Salman International Center for Arabic Calligraphy.

The commission has plans to create, expand, curate, and preserve collections, as well as build educational programs at the museums.

The plans are in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan – a reform plan put forth by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to transform and diversify the Kingdom’s economy.

The new museums will help achieve Vision 2030’s goal of creating more than 100,000 new jobs in the Kingdom, the commission added in the statement.

