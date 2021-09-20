.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia ranked among top counties in providing govt services: GovTech report

  • Font
A Saudi man and his wife enter Granada Mall, after displaying the Tawakolna app, launched by the Saudi authorities to help track people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia ranked among top counties in providing govt services: GovTech report

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia ranked among the first group of the highest pioneering and innovative countries in the areas of providing government services and interacting with citizens, according to the (GovTech) report issued by the World Bank.

Saudi Arabia’s Governor of the Digital Government Authority, Eng. Ahmed bin Mohammad Al-Suwayan, praised the great support that government bodies received from the wise leadership and their unlimited support for all technical aspects, according to a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia ranks 4th globally in 5G technology, 10th in internet speed Technology Saudi Arabia ranks 4th globally in 5G technology, 10th in internet speed

The SPA reported that the government technical support has directly contributed to the excellence of government agencies in providing digital services and interacting with citizens with high quality.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia came among the group of the highest developed countries in the world, as the report measures the extent of providing digital government services, interacting with citizens, and enabling government digital transformation within four main indicators and more than 48 sub-indicators.

GovTech is a whole-of-government approach to public sector modernization that promotes simple, efficient, and transparent government, with citizens at the center of reforms. The World Bank said interest in GovTech initiatives is growing around the world. Government entities leading the GovTech agenda exist in 80 economies out of 198 reviewed, and mature digital government and good practices are highly visible in 43 economies.

Read more:

Saudi Telecom’s tech business prices IPO at top of range

Saudi Arabia ranks third globally in deployment of 5G technology: Ministry

Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence
The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout
Top Content
ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials
Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing  Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing 
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More