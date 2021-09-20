Saudi Arabia ranked among top counties in providing govt services: GovTech report

Saudi Arabia ranked among the first group of the highest pioneering and innovative countries in the areas of providing government services and interacting with citizens, according to the (GovTech) report issued by the World Bank.

Saudi Arabia’s Governor of the Digital Government Authority, Eng. Ahmed bin Mohammad Al-Suwayan, praised the great support that government bodies received from the wise leadership and their unlimited support for all technical aspects, according to a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency.

The SPA reported that the government technical support has directly contributed to the excellence of government agencies in providing digital services and interacting with citizens with high quality.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia came among the group of the highest developed countries in the world, as the report measures the extent of providing digital government services, interacting with citizens, and enabling government digital transformation within four main indicators and more than 48 sub-indicators.

GovTech is a whole-of-government approach to public sector modernization that promotes simple, efficient, and transparent government, with citizens at the center of reforms. The World Bank said interest in GovTech initiatives is growing around the world. Government entities leading the GovTech agenda exist in 80 economies out of 198 reviewed, and mature digital government and good practices are highly visible in 43 economies.

