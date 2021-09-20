.
Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets India’s PM Modi during official visit to New Delhi

Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Farhan and India's Narendra Modi. (MoFA)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official visit to New Delhi, the foreign ministry announced on Monday.

Prince Faisal passed on the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India’s prime minister and the Indian people, according to the foreign ministry.

The minister and Modi reviewed the historical and solid ties between Saudi Arabia and India and discussed ways to strengthen them to achieve the best interest of both countries, the ministry said.

They also discussed regional and international issues of interest and way to enhance peace and stability.

India’s prime minister praised the Kingdom’s leadership for the role it’s taking to protect the planet through its new initiatives, including the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, according to the ministry.

They also discussed ways to consolidate the economic partnership between the two friendly countries in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, as well as intensifying cooperation between the Kingdom and India in many areas of common interest.

