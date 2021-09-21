Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled

With less than 10 days to go until it opens its doors to the world, Expo 2020 Dubai has launched its official song.

Titled ‘This Is Our Time’, the song highlights “pride in the UAE’s culture, celebrates the future and brings together nations from around the world, while conveying the story of Expo’s overarching theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ through the universal language of music,” Expo organizers said.

The song is led by Hussain al-Jassmi, one of the UAE’s biggest artists and Expo 2020 Ambassador, accompanied by 21-year-old Emirati singer-songwriter Almas, named in Spotify’s Best Female Talent in the Middle East, as well as Lebanese-American singer-songwriter Mayssa Karaa, who is also artistic director of Expo’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra.

Marjan Faraidooni, chief experience officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “World Expos bring people together, and we are pleased to welcome a collection of incredible talents to lend their voices to the official Expo 2020 Dubai song – combining the past, present and future, and providing an inspiration to all.”

“In less than 10 days, we look forward to welcoming the world and creating once-in-a-lifetime memories for millions of visitors.”

Al-Jassmi said: “This Is Our Time is a tribute to the UAE for all it has been, is today and will achieve in the years to come. It’s a song about pride, faith and unity, and I hope that it brings a smile to the faces of everyone who hears it, wherever they may be in the world. Being a part of such an iconic event in the UAE’s history is extremely exciting and rewarding.”

Almas said: “I’m so proud to be Emirati and play a role in a moment that will be forever part of my country’s history. The song is an embodiment of hope and the belief that collaboration will yield a better future for all.”

Karaa said it was as “an honor to collaborate on This Is Our Time with such phenomenal Arab talents.”

“Expo 2020 is a significant moment for the entire Arab world and for Arabs around the rest of the world. Through this song, I hope we can inspire people of all ages and from all walks of life to follow their dreams – the possibilities are endless.”

One of the first global mega-events to take place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Expo 2020 will run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. It invites millions of visitors to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture, with music providing a unifying, uplifting force.

