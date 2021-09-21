Low gas prices were not sustainable: UAE energy minister

The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said on Tuesday that low gas prices were not sustainable and that the market will decide prices.

“Gas prices will fluctuate and markets will determine the prices,” Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said at an industry conference in Dubai.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Oil prices rise as OPEC+ seeks to overcome impasse over output pact

GCC states will take at least 10 years to end oil dependence, says Moody’s

OCI confirms potential Abu Dhabi listing for fertilizer joint venture with ADNOC