Low gas prices were not sustainable: UAE energy minister

United Arab Emirates' Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei speaks during the International Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2020 in Riyadh. (File photo: Reuters)
United Arab Emirates' Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei speaks during the International Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2020 in Riyadh. (File photo: Reuters)

Low gas prices were not sustainable: UAE energy minister

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said on Tuesday that low gas prices were not sustainable and that the market will decide prices.

“Gas prices will fluctuate and markets will determine the prices,” Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said at an industry conference in Dubai.

Explore More