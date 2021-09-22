.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dubai’s ruler approves $17.7 billion housing program for Emiratis

  • Font
Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Twitter)
Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Twitter)

Dubai’s ruler approves $17.7 billion housing program for Emiratis

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has approved a $17.7 billion (Dh65 billion) housing program for Emirati citizens over the next 20 years, according to Dubai Media Office.

The agency posted on Twitter that the funding would enable the number of beneficiaries from the housing fund to increase by fourfold, with land plots allocated to meet expected demand over the next two decades.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Accouncing the housing program, Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter that “decent housing is a dignity.”

“A decent life for the people of the country is the first priority of the government's work,” he said.

With Reuters

Read more:

UAE economy to grow 2.1 percent this year: Central bank

UAE relaxes compulsory COVID-19 mask rules

UAE making a rapid recovery after COVID-19, life ‘returning to normal’: Officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled
US President Biden calls for a ‘sovereign and democratic’ state of Palestine US President Biden calls for a ‘sovereign and democratic’ state of Palestine
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
UAE relaxes compulsory COVID-19 mask rules UAE relaxes compulsory COVID-19 mask rules
Afghanistan girls football team given asylum in Portugal Afghanistan girls football team given asylum in Portugal
Iran, Hezbollah planning attacks on US to retaliate for Soleimani slaying: Officials Iran, Hezbollah planning attacks on US to retaliate for Soleimani slaying: Officials
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More