Dubai’s ruler approves $17.7 billion housing program for Emiratis

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has approved a $17.7 billion (Dh65 billion) housing program for Emirati citizens over the next 20 years, according to Dubai Media Office.

The agency posted on Twitter that the funding would enable the number of beneficiaries from the housing fund to increase by fourfold, with land plots allocated to meet expected demand over the next two decades.

Accouncing the housing program, Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter that “decent housing is a dignity.”

“A decent life for the people of the country is the first priority of the government's work,” he said.

