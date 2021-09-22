Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration

The United Arab Emirates’ Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – will be lit up in green and white on Thursday to mark Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day amid a host of events to celebrate the Kingdom’s anniversary.

Spectators can watch Dubai’s iconic landmark illuminated in the colors of the Saudi flag between 8pm and 9pm in a special projection to mark the bonds between the two GCC countries, followed by a special performance of the Saudi National Anthem by the Dubai Fountain.

The UAE’s leaders have also sent messages of congratulations to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to mark the Kingdom’s National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Ruler of Dubai, posted a video on Twitter depicting the Gate Building at Dubai International Financial Center lit up with both countries’ flags and pictures of the leaders.

“The Saudi National Day every year is an occasion dear to all of us. An occasion in which we renew brotherhood and establish love and proceed from it towards a better and beautiful future of two peoples united by ambition that knows no bounds,” he wrote.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, also sent a message of solidarity on Twitter, writing: “Congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, my brother the Crown Prince, and the Saudi people on their 91st National Day. Our two nations stand as one and we celebrate all your achievements. We look forward to a bright future together.”

Across the emirates, electronic billboards have also beamed messages of friendship between the two nations.

In Abu Dhabi, several Yas Island venues, including Etihad Arena and Yas Mall, will also be basked in colors of the Saudi flag, while a mass fireworks display will be held in Yas Bay at 9 p.m.

Saudi National Day is celebrated annually on September 23 to commemorate the renaming of the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932 following a royal decree from King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud.

Earlier this month, Saudia Airlines repainted one of its planes to resemble the carrier’s old aircrafts in celebration of Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day.

The airline shared a video of workers repainting the aircraft to look like Saudia’s planes from the 1980s and 1990s, which had a green stripe across it that was the company’s logo from 1981 to 1996.

“With our past, we have built a glory over the clouds,” Saudia said in a tweet.

This year, Saudi Arabia marks the occasion as a national holiday, with celebrations across the Kingdom.

