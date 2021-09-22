.
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister meets with US Envoy to Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman meets with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen and US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking in Riyadh. (File photo: SPA)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has met with US Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking to review and discuss the latest developments in Yemen.

“Met with #USEnvoyYemen Tim Lenderking to review the latest developments in Yemen, and discuss mutual efforts to support the Saudi peace initiative and UN efforts to reach a political resolution that achieves security and stability for the Yemeni people and the region,” Prince Khalid tweeted on Wednesday.

The meeting comes as the Iran-backed Houthis have ramped up attacks on Saudi Arabia’s southern border cities in recent weeks.

Earlier on Monday, the Arab Coalition has destroyed two booby-trapped boats belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia near the coastal area of As-Salif, thwarting an imminent attack.

The continued threat is in violation of the Stockholm Agreement, the coalition said, adding that the Houthis continue to “launch hostilities from Hodeidah.”

