Saudi King Salman wishes prosperity on nation ahead of National Day

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on November 12, 2020, shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud delivering a speech to the Shura council in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)
Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz wished prosperity on the nation ahead of the Kingdom’s 91st National Day on Thursday.

The comments were made during a virtual session of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

King Salman also commemorated his predecessors including the country’s founder, King Abdulaziz.

Saudi National Day is celebrated annually on September 23 to commemorate the renaming of the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932 following a royal decree from King Abdulaziz.

Leaders of the neighboring United Arab Emirates congratulated King Salman on the occasion of Saudi National Day.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed said on Twitter that the “two nations stand as one,” adding that “we look forward to a bright future together.”

Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid said on Twitter that Saudi National Day is “an occasion in which we renew brotherhood and establish love and proceed from it towards a better and beautiful future.”

The Council of Ministers also discussed various geopolitical concerns including cooperation between Saudi Arabia, the UAE, US, UK over the war in Yemen.

