US pledges $290 mln in humanitarian aid to Yemen: Blinken

The sun sets over Marib, Yemen, June 21, 2021. (AP)
The sun sets over Marib, Yemen, June 21, 2021. (AP)

US pledges $290 mln in humanitarian aid to Yemen: Blinken

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United States announced close to $300 million in additional humanitarian aid for Yemen on Wednesday, as the international community pledged $600 billion for the wartorn country.

“The United States remains committed to delivering aid to the most vulnerable in Yemen and calls for an end to obstructions and bureaucratic hurdles,” US Secretary of State Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken thanked the EU, Sweden and Switzerland for hosting the UN event. “We also urge other countries to help fill critical funding shortfalls, particularly in the protection sector, including child protection, mine action, and gender-based violence prevention and response,” the top US diplomat said.

The US, backed by the UN, has said that Yemen was home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

Other pledges announced Wednesday came from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Riyadh announced $90 million, while Qatar pledged $100 million.
Blinken called on the Iran-backed Houthis, the Yemeni government and Saudi Arabia to “do their part to ensure that “fuel is flowing into and throughout Yemen at prices Yemenis can afford and to remove any obstacles or impediments to this end, so Yemeni civilians can access basic services and aid.”

The Houthis have continued to reject peace talks and initiatives to find a solution to the yearslong war.

