Dubai Expo 2020: Ancient pharaonic coffin arrives at Egypt Pavilion

The ancient coffin of Priest Psamtik, buried thousands of years ago and unearthed by archeologists in an Egyptian necropolis, has arrived in the United Arab Emirates to be displayed at the Egypt Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The coffin of priest Psamtik, “the son of Pediosir,” is one of the colored wooden coffins that were recently discovered in a well in the sacred area of Saqqara, south of the capital of Cairo, by the archaeological mission of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Saqqara was an active burial ground for more than 3,000 years and is a designated UNESCO world heritage site.

The coffin is decorated with a large necklace that ends with the heads of a falcon, with the goddess of sky “Nut” appears spreading her wings, carrying the two feathers of “Maat” (the goddess of truth and justice).

The center part of the coffin is decorated with religious incantations. Around its sides are two rows of “Was” deities holding a scepter in her hands.

At the lower part of the coffin, two figures of the god of afterlife Anubis appear above his cottage standing in front of the deceased.

A group of modern replicas of King Tutankhamun have also arrived to be displayed at Egypt pavilion.

The collection of King Tutankhamun replicas include his golden mask, his own sarcophagus, the “Ka” guardian statue of the king, the special festive chair as well as the golden king’s throne.

The notion of coffins in the ancient Egyptian civilization is of great significance from a religious and symbolic point of view, as it is the most important phase in the burial process and the place where the body of the deceased is prepared for the process of judgment in the afterlife.

Inspired by nature and dedicated to the future of humanity, Egypt’s pavilion can be found in the opportunities area, which is considered the most important section of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The pavilion will feature 106 activities, including workshops and discussion meetings, business meetings and cultural salons, in addition to nine specialized exhibitions. These will be in the fields of antiquities, education, real estate investment, and Egypt’s Heritage.

Also featured are recreational and cultural events to attract the largest possible number of audience and visitors to the exhibition. Mummies that are 3,000 years old are also now in the process of being transported to Expo 2020 Dubai which will be included in its digital display artifacts from Ancient Egypt.

Egypt’s goal in participating in this event is to achieve the concept of integration with the world towards a better future, through developing initiatives that serve all aspects of life.

