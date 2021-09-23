Saudi Arabia’s defense forces destroy ballistic missile heading to Jazan

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile that was launched towards the Kingdom’s Jazan, the Arab Coalition announced on Thursday.

The defense forces’ efficiency helped to thwart all the attempts by the Iran-backed militia to attack Saudi Arabia, the coalition added.

The coalition will be taking the necessary operational measures to target the sources of the threat in accordance with international humanitarian law, the coalition said in the statement.

The attack comes as Saudi Arabia is marking its 91st National Day on Thursday. The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have been ramping up attacks on civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom in recent months.

Earlier on Thursday, the Arab Coalition said it foiled an imminent attack by the Houthis, who were using two booby-trapped boats off the coast of the Hodeidah port in Yemen.

The coalition was able to destroy the boats off the coast of the As-Salif village before the Houthis carried out their operation, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Iran-backed group continues to threaten maritime navigation and international trade in the southern Red Sea, the Arab Coalition said.

