Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drone heading towards Abha

Saudi Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a Houthi explosive drone launched towards Abha in Saudi Arabia, the Arab Coalition said on Friday.

The Iran-backed group is deliberately trying to target civilians in the Kingdom, the coalition added.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Defense Forces destroyed three explosive-laden Houthi drones that were heading towards the Kingdom and a ballistic missile that was targeting the Jazan region.

The defense forces’ efficiency helped to thwart all the attempts by the Iran-backed militia to attack Saudi Arabia, the coalition said.

The coalition will be taking the necessary operational measures to target the sources of the threat in accordance with international humanitarian law, the coalition said in the statement.

The attack came as Saudi Arabia is marking its 91st National Day on Thursday. The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have been ramping up attacks on civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom in recent months.

