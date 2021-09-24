.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drone heading towards Abha

  • Font
A Houthi drone that was destroyed by the Arab Coalition. (File photo: Supplied)
A Houthi drone that was destroyed by the Arab Coalition. (File photo: Supplied)

Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drone heading towards Abha

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a Houthi explosive drone launched towards Abha in Saudi Arabia, the Arab Coalition said on Friday.

The Iran-backed group is deliberately trying to target civilians in the Kingdom, the coalition added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Defense Forces destroyed three explosive-laden Houthi drones that were heading towards the Kingdom and a ballistic missile that was targeting the Jazan region.

The defense forces’ efficiency helped to thwart all the attempts by the Iran-backed militia to attack Saudi Arabia, the coalition said.

The coalition will be taking the necessary operational measures to target the sources of the threat in accordance with international humanitarian law, the coalition said in the statement.

The attack came as Saudi Arabia is marking its 91st National Day on Thursday. The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have been ramping up attacks on civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom in recent months.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s defense forces destroy Houthi ballistic missile, three drones

Iran’s FM says nuclear deal talks will resume ‘very soon’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
Top Content
Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations
COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator
Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official
What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover
Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company
Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More