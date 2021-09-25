Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile targeting Najran, two others land in Hajjah

The Arab Coalition said it had destroyed a Houthi ballistic rocket fired in the direction of the Saudi city of Najran by the Iran-backed Houthis, while two ballistic missiles launched by the militia group landed on a residential area inside Yemen’s Hajjah province, according to Al Arabiya sources.

The two missiles traveled a total distance of 64 km before it landed in the civilian area, the sources added.

The new attack comes just 24 hours after the Saudi Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a Houthi explosive drone launched toward Abha in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in May, Najran came under heavy attack when Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile and two explosive drones launched by the Houthi militia.

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have been ramping up attacks on civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom in recent months.

The southern city of Najran - close to the border with Yemen, has borne the brunt ever since the Houthi militia forces took over swathes of the country in a 2014 coup.

