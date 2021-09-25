.
Dubai ruler’s son appointed UAE finance minister in cabinet shuffle

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid. (WAM)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE appointed Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid as finance minister of the country amid a cabinet reshuffle, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced the cabinet reshuffle and said the government’s work will now focus on “major transformational projects, not just long-term strategic plans.”

Work will be structured in phases of six months to two years unlike the previous cycles which ranged from five to ten years, Sheikh Mohammed added.

The UAE outlined earlier in September plans to establish itself as a business and finance hub, announced new visa schemes and campaigns to attract foreign investment, and set out plans for partnerships with major economies in the world.

Other cabinet changes include: Mohamed Hadi al-Hussaini becomes minister of state for financial affairs, Mariam al-Mheiri becomes minister for climate change and environment while keeping her role as minister of state for food and water security, Abdullah bin Sultan al-Nuaimi becomes minister of justice, Abdul Rahman al-Awar becomes minister of human resources and Emiratization, and Abdullah al-Ketbi becomes minister for the affairs of the federal supreme council.

