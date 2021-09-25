Israel's PM to meet UAE, Bahrain ministers in New York

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet ministers from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his first meetings with Gulf leaders since taking office in June.

The meetings with Bahrain's foreign minister and a UAE minister were announced by Bennett in a statement on Saturday, and will take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bahrain and the UAE normalized relations with Israel last year. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who visited Dubai in June, is expected to travel to Bahrain soon.

Read more:

UAE highlights economic achievements of Israel ties after a year of Abraham Accords

US officials to mark first anniversary of Abraham Accords with virtual event

Blinken urges more normalization with Israel on anniversary