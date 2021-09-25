Saudi Arabia FM meets US special envoy for Iran, top international diplomats at UN

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week, state news agency SPA reported.

The two discussed joint efforts, the most recent developments of Iran’s nuclear deal, and regional and international events.

Prince Faisal also met several high-ranking international diplomats on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Those included: US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

