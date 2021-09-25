UAE announces new federal government structure

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced a new federal government structure for the next 50 years and appointed Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Saturday to make the announcement.

“Brothers and sisters, after consultations with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who approved the new government structure and directed those concerned to harness all resources to preserve our achievements and accelerate the process of national development, and after the approval of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, we announce, today, the new structure of the UAE Government,” said the ruler of Dubai in a series of tweets.

“Our objective is to create a government with faster decision-making capacities that is capable of keeping pace with the latest developments, making the most of opportunities, and addressing this new era of our history, and a flexible government that aims to continue the nation’s achievements,” he added.

“Today, my brothers and sisters, we announce the mergers of ministries and authorities, the re-allocation of powers and responsibilities, and the restructuring of the UAE Government. We are closing 50 percent of government service centers and turning them into digital platforms within two years, merging 50 percent of federal authorities with other authorities or ministries, and appointing new ministers of state and CEOs of specialist sectors,” he added.

The new government structure includes:

• Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense

• Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior

• Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs

• Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Cabinet Member and Minister of Finance

• Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

• Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence

• Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future

• Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

• Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Cabinet Member, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs

• Dr. Anwar bin Mohammad Gargash, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

• Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Financial Affairs

• Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for International Cooperation

• Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

• Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Climate Change and the Environment

• Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Cabinet Member and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

• Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Justice

• Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Education

• Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Defence Affairs

• Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth

• Jameela bint Salem Al Muheiri, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Public Education

• Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Cabinet Member and Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation

• Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Cabinet Member and Minister of Community Development

• Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy

• Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State

• Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs

• Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade

• Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future

• Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs

• Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State

• Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security

• Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology

• Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications

• Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State

CEOs of UAE Government

• Mohammed Sultan Al Obaidli, Head of Legal Affairs

• Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security

• Saeed Al-Attar, Head of Government Media Office

• Hoda Al Hashemi, Head of Government Strategy and Innovation

• Hamad Al-Mansoori, Head of the Digital Government

• Mohammed Bin Taleya, Head of Government Services

