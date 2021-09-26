.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

‘Fake offers’: McDonald’s UAE warns against scam sites asking users for bank details

  • Font
McDonald's logo. (Unsplash, Jurij Kenda)
McDonald's logo. (Unsplash, Jurij Kenda)

‘Fake offers’: McDonald’s UAE warns against scam sites asking users for bank details

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Scammers in the United Arab Emirates have been impersonating fast-food chain McDonald’s by promoting fake offers on a website to obtain user bank details, the company said in a statement released on Sunday.

“It has come to our attention that fraudulent websites impersonating our business in the UAE are circulating,” the global fast-food company said in a tweet on their UAE account.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“These websites are communicating fake offers and are requesting customers include their bank details in fake transactions. We’re working closely with local authorities to take down these sites and encourage customers not to share information or click on any suspicious links or fraudulent offer posts.”

McDonald’s UAE urged customers to place their food orders via the official app or through the McDelivery site linked to the brand’s official website.

Authorities warn against scams

Abu Dhabi Police issued a statement in June, warning residents against fraudulent and scam calls requesting for bank data, calling on the public to report any suspicious calls or texts received, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

They also warned against scammers who were sending text messages posing as the UAE Central Bank and Abu Dhabi Police and links that lead to fraudulent websites, including short text messages that pretended to be government institutions.

The police repeatedly warned against sharing bank details, as scammers use this information to withdraw funds from individuals’ bank accounts.

“The Abu Dhabi Police also advised the public not to share their confidential information with anyone, including bank account or bank card information, online banking passwords, ATM PINs, CVV (Card Verification Value) number or passwords, affirming that bank employees and banks would never ask for such information.” WAM reported.

Read more:

‘Too stressed to cook’: 1 in 5 US parents say kids eating more junk since pandemic

UAE’s central banks sees increased risk of money laundering due to COVID-19

Dubai-based music company buys ‘side-eyeing Chloe’ meme as NFT for $74,000

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Top Content
UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city
UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure
Iran pays tribute to teen hero who died after saving women in fire Iran pays tribute to teen hero who died after saving women in fire
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More