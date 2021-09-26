‘Fake offers’: McDonald’s UAE warns against scam sites asking users for bank details

Scammers in the United Arab Emirates have been impersonating fast-food chain McDonald’s by promoting fake offers on a website to obtain user bank details, the company said in a statement released on Sunday.

“It has come to our attention that fraudulent websites impersonating our business in the UAE are circulating,” the global fast-food company said in a tweet on their UAE account.

“These websites are communicating fake offers and are requesting customers include their bank details in fake transactions. We’re working closely with local authorities to take down these sites and encourage customers not to share information or click on any suspicious links or fraudulent offer posts.”

McDonald’s UAE urged customers to place their food orders via the official app or through the McDelivery site linked to the brand’s official website.

Authorities warn against scams

Abu Dhabi Police issued a statement in June, warning residents against fraudulent and scam calls requesting for bank data, calling on the public to report any suspicious calls or texts received, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

They also warned against scammers who were sending text messages posing as the UAE Central Bank and Abu Dhabi Police and links that lead to fraudulent websites, including short text messages that pretended to be government institutions.

The police repeatedly warned against sharing bank details, as scammers use this information to withdraw funds from individuals’ bank accounts.

“The Abu Dhabi Police also advised the public not to share their confidential information with anyone, including bank account or bank card information, online banking passwords, ATM PINs, CVV (Card Verification Value) number or passwords, affirming that bank employees and banks would never ask for such information.” WAM reported.

