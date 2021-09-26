.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least 50 killed in fighting for Yemen’s Marib: Military sources

  • Font
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 28, 2021. Picture taken March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 28, 2021. Picture taken March 28, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

At least 50 killed in fighting for Yemen’s Marib: Military sources

AFP, Dubai

Published: Updated:

At least 50 Iran-backed Houthis and Yemeni pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the key city of Marib, military sources said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In the past 48 hours, 43 Houthi fighters were killed mostly in coalition airstrikes” west of Marib, a military source told AFP, while another source said at least seven loyalists died in fighting.

About 400 people have been reported dead in clashes in September for Marib, following a lull in fighting in the region.

The Houthis initially escalated their efforts to seize Marib in February, hoping to seize control of the region’s oil resources and strengthen their position in peace talks.

Read more:

Iran pays tribute to teen hero who died after saving women in fire

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile targeting Najran, two others land in Hajjah

Clearing landmines that don’t distinguish between a soldier or a child

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Top Content
UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city
UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure
Russia's Lavrov says Taliban recognition ‘not on the table’ Russia's Lavrov says Taliban recognition ‘not on the table’
Iran pays tribute to teen hero who died after saving women in fire Iran pays tribute to teen hero who died after saving women in fire
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More