At least 50 killed in fighting for Yemen’s Marib: Military sources

At least 50 Iran-backed Houthis and Yemeni pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the key city of Marib, military sources said on Sunday.

“In the past 48 hours, 43 Houthi fighters were killed mostly in coalition airstrikes” west of Marib, a military source told AFP, while another source said at least seven loyalists died in fighting.

About 400 people have been reported dead in clashes in September for Marib, following a lull in fighting in the region.

The Houthis initially escalated their efforts to seize Marib in February, hoping to seize control of the region’s oil resources and strengthen their position in peace talks.



