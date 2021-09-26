Saudi Arabia intercepts explosive drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted an explosive drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis toward the Kingdom, the Arab Coalition said on Sunday.

“We deal with sources of threat resolutely to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks,” the Coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Yemeni government, backed by Saudi Arabia, has repeatedly expressed its willingness to see an end to the yearslong war, which has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in the world.

But the Houthis have refused to engage in ceasefire talks. The Houthis have rejected a meeting with the UN special envoy for Yemen, escalated an offensive on one of the final government strongholds in the north of Yemen and continuously attack Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones and missiles.

