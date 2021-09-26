.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations

  • Font
Saudi authorities arrest a national in his 20s after he sexually harassed a female during National Day celebrations. (Screengrab)
Saudi authorities arrest a national in his 20s after he sexually harassed a female during National Day celebrations. (Screengrab)

Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested a man after he sexually harassed a female in the city of Taif during the Kingdom’s National Day celebrations at a public park, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The incident was caught on video and went viral after being shared on social media. The victim was seen wearing an abaya, a traditional long loose-fitting dress, when the man, whom authorities identified as a Saudi national in his 20s, approached the female from behind, touched her then hurried away.


According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the man is in custody and initial legal measures were taken against him. He has since been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Sexual harassment punishment in Saudi Arabia

Following the incident, the interior ministry announced a list of punishments for those who physically or verbally sexually harass others.

Any “word, action or signal” with a sexual connotation made toward another person physically or verbally is considered harassment, according to the ministry.

A person who commits such a crime will face up to two years in jail, in addition to a fine of up to $27,000 (100,000 Saudi riyals).

The jail term increases to five years and the fine up to $80,000 in case of a repeated offense or if the crime is committed under any of the following circumstances:

• If the victim is a minor or a person with special needs

• If the incident happens during an accident or catastrophe

• If the incident takes place in a school, workplace, shelter or care home

• If the perpetrator and victim are of the same gender

• If the victim is asleep or unconscious

Read more:

Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time

Saudis enjoy Red Sea cruises as Kingdom opens up tourism sector

Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Top Content
UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city
UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure
Russia's Lavrov says Taliban recognition ‘not on the table’ Russia's Lavrov says Taliban recognition ‘not on the table’
Iran pays tribute to teen hero who died after saving women in fire Iran pays tribute to teen hero who died after saving women in fire
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More