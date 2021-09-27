Bahrain government sends draft bill to parliament to approve VAT amendment

Bahrain’s government has officially sent a draft proposal to parliament for approval to amend value-added tax beginning on Jan. 1, 2022, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

In a report regarding the cabinet’s meeting on Monday, the Bahrain News Agency said that the government had approved taking constitutional and legal measures to refer a draft law amending some provisions of the value-added law to the legislative authority, which includes amending the value-added ratio starting Jan. 1, 2022.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report did not specify whether it would hike or reduce to the VAT, currently at 5 percent.

Several local reports on Sunday said Bahrain is considering doubling value added tax to 10 percent to boost state revenues and reduce its budget deficit.

A Bahraini parliamentary source and a source close to the government spoke to Reuters confirming local media reports on the 10 percent hike.

Read more:

Bahrain considering doubling value added tax to 10 pct: Sources

Bahrain’s economy expected to grow by 3.1 percent in 2021, 2022

Bahrain’s cashless payments surge to $3.62bn in first half of 2021