Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM

Yemen's Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas prior to a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, June 30, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS
Yemen's Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas prior to a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, June 30, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Iran has advised the Houthis not to negotiate with the legitimate Yemeni government before taking control of Marib, according to Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.

The Yemeni Foreign Minister expressed during an interview with Al Arabiya his astonishment at the administration of US President Joe Biden for removing the Houthi movement from the list of foreign terrorist organizations without achieving any gain in return.

He also stressed that the Houthi and Iranian project aims to control the Arabian Peninsula and not only Yemen.

The foreign minister said that the Houthis finance themselves from looting and selling international aid and from Iranian oil given to them for free.

The Yemeni Foreign Minister added in the interview that the Houthis seek to brainwash children in their camps.

He added that the new UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, is supposed to build on what has been achieved and not start over.

The minister stressed the importance of the Saudi and UN initiatives as a road map for resolving the Yemeni crisis.

The UN envoy had launched last week a regional tour to re-mobilize the resumption of political negotiations, advance peace efforts, and resolve the conflict in Yemen.

