Israeli PM Bennett meets Bahrain, UAE ministers in US

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with ministers from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his first meetings with Gulf leaders since taking office in June.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In the meeting Bennett expressed his support for the continuing relationship between the three countries on the anniversary of the Abraham Accords, signed by the leaders of Israel, the UAE and Bahrain in the US last September.

“I want to tell you that I met the King of Jordan and the President of Egypt, and they are of course delighted with the ensuing relationship between our countries, and I want to assure you of continuity. We are stable and we believe in this relationship, and we want to expand it as much as possible,” Bennett said,

Bahrain and the UAE normalized relations with Israel last year. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who visited Dubai in June, is expected to travel to Bahrain soon.

Read more:

Israel’s PM to meet UAE, Bahrain ministers in New York

Bahrain considering doubling value added tax to 10 pct: Sources

Saudi Arabia’s FM heads Arab Ministerial meeting to stop Israeli actions in Jerusalem