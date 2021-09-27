.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief steps up mine-clearing project in Yemen: Officials

  • Font
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Masam Project for Clearing Mines in Yemen dismantled 1,755 mines during the fourth week of September 2021. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Masam Project for Clearing Mines in Yemen dismantled 1,755 mines during the fourth week of September 2021. (Supplied)

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief steps up mine-clearing project in Yemen: Officials

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Masam Project for Clearing Mines in Yemen dismantled 1,755 mines during the fourth week of September 2021, officials said.

The figure comprised of eight anti-personnel mines, 1,203 anti-tank mines, 543 unexploded ordnance and one explosive device.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the directive of King Salman bin Abdulaziz to help ease Yemeni suffering. Since the beginning of the project, as many as 277,060 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia have been dismantled. According to project officials, more than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.

Masam has 32 demining teams. It aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief launches project to distribute food aid in Mali

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief implements ‘back-to-school’ project in Yemen

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
Expo 2020 Dubai : Opportunity Pavilion to show how UN goals can be ‘Mission Possible’ Expo 2020 Dubai : Opportunity Pavilion to show how UN goals can be ‘Mission Possible’
Top Content
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM
Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’ UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’
Russian man dies after viper snake bites tongue during stunt trick Russian man dies after viper snake bites tongue during stunt trick
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More