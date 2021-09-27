Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief steps up mine-clearing project in Yemen: Officials

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Masam Project for Clearing Mines in Yemen dismantled 1,755 mines during the fourth week of September 2021, officials said.

The figure comprised of eight anti-personnel mines, 1,203 anti-tank mines, 543 unexploded ordnance and one explosive device.

Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the directive of King Salman bin Abdulaziz to help ease Yemeni suffering. Since the beginning of the project, as many as 277,060 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia have been dismantled. According to project officials, more than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.

Masam has 32 demining teams. It aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely.

