US top security adviser Jake Sullivan, Yemen envoy Tim Lenderking head to Saudi, UAE

US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates along with the US special envoy to Yemen, the White House National Security Council said on Monday.

Brett McGurk, the NSC’s Middle East and North Africa Coordinator, will also join Sullivan and Tim Lenderking, the council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement, adding that Sullivan will meet “with senior leaders on a range of regional and global challenges.”

Sullivan will depart on Monday and hold discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Yemen, according to the Associated Press, which first reported the trip. He is also expected to meet Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, it said, cited unnamed sources.

The United Nations has described the situation in war-torn Yemen as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Seven years of fighting have also plunged the nation into an economic crisis, triggering food shortages.

The United States and the Arab Coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militant group in Yemen’s conflict, have pledged millions more dollars in additional aid, as have other countries.

