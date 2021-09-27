.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US top security adviser Jake Sullivan, Yemen envoy Tim Lenderking head to Saudi, UAE

  • Font
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, March 12, 2021. (Reuters)

US top security adviser Jake Sullivan, Yemen envoy Tim Lenderking head to Saudi, UAE

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates along with the US special envoy to Yemen, the White House National Security Council said on Monday.

Brett McGurk, the NSC’s Middle East and North Africa Coordinator, will also join Sullivan and Tim Lenderking, the council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement, adding that Sullivan will meet “with senior leaders on a range of regional and global challenges.”

Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM Gulf Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sullivan will depart on Monday and hold discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Yemen, according to the Associated Press, which first reported the trip. He is also expected to meet Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, it said, cited unnamed sources.

The United Nations has described the situation in war-torn Yemen as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Seven years of fighting have also plunged the nation into an economic crisis, triggering food shortages.

The United States and the Arab Coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militant group in Yemen’s conflict, have pledged millions more dollars in additional aid, as have other countries.

Read more:

Death toll from clashes in Yemen’s Marib climbs to 67

At least 50 killed in fighting for Yemen’s Marib: Military sources

Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM

At least 65 dead in battle for Marib, Yemen: Military

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
Top Content
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’ UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’
Russian man dies after viper snake bites tongue during stunt trick Russian man dies after viper snake bites tongue during stunt trick
Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More