  • Font
uae skyline shutterstock
A file photo depicting the UAE skyline. (Shutterstock)

Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

More than seven out of 10 employers in the United Arab Emirates are planning to boost their workforce with new hires over the next 12 months, especially in the healthcare sector, according to job site Bayt.com.

A survey led by the recruitment specialists found that the industries that are most likely to recruit new staff in the next three months are healthcare or medical services (66 percent), human resources (65 percent) and consumer goods or fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) (64 percent).

The Middle East Job Index survey by Bayt.com showed that 72 percent of UAE employers plan to recruit, while a quarter (25 percent) said customer service representative is the role they are most likely to fill in the next three months.

More than half (52 percent) said they are looking for applicants with good English and Arabic communication skills, while 48 percent said they want team players and 43 percent cited good leadership skills.

HR managers and receptionists are the second-most in demand employees at 17 percent.

Business management, engineering and IT are the most in-demand qualifications, with 34 percent, 28 percent and 17 percent of employers, respectively, looking to recruit staff with those skills.

About 38 percent of respondents said they are looking for candidates with managerial experience, while 31 percent want candidates with mid-level experience and 24 percent sales and marketing experience.

