Saudi Arabia unveils plans for new luxury ‘Desert Rock’ mountain resort

Developers behind Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Red Sea Project have revealed design plans for a new mountain resort named Desert Rock in the wadi vistas in the west of the Kingdom.

The Red Sea Development Company (RSDC), which is part of the country’s efforts to diversify its economy by boosting new sectors such as tourism, has announced that the huge resort will be nestled into the Saudi mountains to incorporate architecture with the natural landscape.

Created by the international architectural design firm, Oppenheim Architecture, Desert Rock is designed to protect and preserve the environment and will allow guests to connect with the nature and local culture of the region, RSDC said in a statement, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“We wanted to create a destination that allows guests to experience Saudi Arabia’s untouched beauty,” said John Pagano, CEO of RSDC. “Desert Rock will provide guests with uninterrupted spectacular views while preserving the natural landscape for future generations to enjoy.”

“We have drawn inspiration from the surrounding environment, while providing unparalleled luxury, allowing guests to connect with nature and create memorable experiences.”

Guests will enter the resort through a hidden valley nestled between the mountains.

From there, they will find 48 villas and 12 hotel rooms within the mountain, a total of 60 keys, located amongst the vista, with architecture fully integrated into the rock to preserve its silhouette, a tribute to Oppenheim Architecture’s philosophy to build with the land, not on the land.

A range of accommodation will be available, from ground level dwellings to crevice hotel suites midway up the mountain, and a select number of excavated rooms within the rock massif itself.

To provide undisrupted views across the landscape, most roads leading into the resort will be pushed to the edge of the main wadi and hidden behind landscape mounds.

This will also minimize sound and light pollution, allowing guests to fully absorb the dramatic desert landscape.

The resort will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including a world-class spa and fitness center, remote destination dining areas as well as a feature lagoon oasis.

Guests will be able to hike, use dune buggies, and star gaze as part of the site-wide activities program.

The project also aims to maintain the ancient history of the site by hiring members of the local community to act as stewards of the land and provide educational tours for visitors about the local history of the area.

As part of RSDC’s commitment to regenerative tourism, Desert Rock will be designed to achieve the highest Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification level.

The architecture has been designed to reduce energy consumption and regenerate native flora.

Water retention and distribution systems will be used throughout the site, with harvested rainwater used to create a more green, flourishing Wadi.

Alongside this, materials excavated from the site will be used to create the infrastructure. Stone will be used for interior and exterior walls and floors, while groundstone and existing sand will be used for concrete aggregate, which is the main building material for all the architecture.

Site preparation works have commenced, and construction began in July 2021. The Red Sea Project has already passed significant milestones on the destination and work is on track to welcome the first guests by the end of 2022, when the first hotels will open and complete by 2023, including 16 hotels in total.

