Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Saudi air defenses on Tuesday intercepted an explosive drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom’s Khamis Mushait, according to the Arab Coalition.

“Houthi militias continue their attempts to target civilians and civilian objects,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts,” the statement added.

