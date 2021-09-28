.
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

File photo of a Houthi drone being targeted and intercepted by Saudi air defenses. (Supplied)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi air defenses on Tuesday intercepted an explosive drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom’s Khamis Mushait, according to the Arab Coalition.

“Houthi militias continue their attempts to target civilians and civilian objects,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts,” the statement added.

