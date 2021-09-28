UAE government, World Economic Forum to host ‘Great Narrative’ meeting in November

The government of the United Arab Emirates has announced that the ‘Great Narrative’ meeting with the World Economic Forum will be held in Dubai on November 11 and 12.

The two-day event will bring together some forward-thinking individuals from an array of industries such as genetics, health, telemedicine, space.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Economy, and environment, among others, to exchange views and come up with long-term visions for the future to foster a climate of greater resiliency, inclusivity and sustainability for the country’s future, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The ‘Great Narrative’ meeting will play a vital role in mapping out future trends in order to build thriving communities and promote the UAE’s readiness for the future, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah al-Gergawi told WAM.

“The pandemic has revealed the acute need to focus on the future and long-term health of our societies,” said founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab.

“The ‘Great Narrative’ initiative and meeting in Dubai will be a powerful catalyst to shape the contours of a more prosperous and inclusive future for humanity that is also more respectful of nature,” he added.

UAE tops Arab world in future readiness

Last week, the UAE ranked number one in the Arab world for preparedness for the future and digital innovation, a Future Readiness Economic Index showed.

The UAE also ranked third among 27 emerging global economies after Singapore and Israel, the report, compiled by the Washington-based Portolans Institute in collaboration with Google, showed.

The country also ranked third in monitoring skills and the use of modern technologies globally, fourth in attracting talent and sixth in creating its own talent.

The Gulf country, already a hub for global trade, this month announced plans to strengthen trade and economic ties with India, the United Kingdom, Turkey and South Korea, among others, according to Reuters.

“We really do hope that ... at least the first ones are going to be concluded within six months to one year. So, we are talking about a very aggressive, quick work and quick negotiations,” Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani al-Zeyoudi told Reuters in an online interview.

‘Projects of 50’

On a local level, the UAE launched the “Projects of the 50”- a series of developmental and economic projects marking the UAE’s jubilee since its founding in 1971 and its vision for the next 50 years is to “make the UAE the global capital of investment and economic creativity, an integrated incubator for entrepreneurship and emerging projects, and an advanced laboratory for new economic opportunities.”

The initiative is expected to attract $150 billion (AED 550 billion) in foreign direct investment in the next nine years and to boost the country’s economic competitiveness.

Some of the initiatives unveiled so far include investing in innovative technologies and creating new visas to attract and retain residents and skilled workers.

Read more:

Dubai government employees to be granted six-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020

Top 5 adventure holiday destinations accessible from Dubai

‘Projects of 50’: UAE to invest $6.5 billion in private sector to create 75,000 jobs