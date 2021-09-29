Guggenheim Abu Dhabi on track for completion by 2025: Officials

The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, to be located in Saadiyat Island cultural district in the United Arab Emirate’s capital, is set to welcome visitors from 2025, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi has announced on Wednesday.

The project was first announced back in 2006, with a launch date of 2012. That was rolled back to 2017, and delayed once again.

However, DCT Abu Dhabi said they had now firmed up the official schedule for the mega project’s opening.

A contractor has been appointed for the project with a contract value of $1 billion to deliver the Frank Gehry-designed museum.

The landmark project is being developed in collaboration with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is the largest and latest installment in the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation’s international group of museums.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will exhibit a collection of modern and contemporary art from some of the most important creatives of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Abu Dhabi Culture has stated that the museum will have “a special emphasis on West Asian, North African and South Asian art” and will demonstrate “the interconnected nature of today’s art world, where cross-cultural sources of inspiration and transcultural exchange have become the norm.”

Exhibitions at Guggenheim will be curated around the work of individual artists, the histories of various art movements, and around grand themes with pieces from multiple artists across time and space.

