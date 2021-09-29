Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince discusses Yemen war with US National Security Advisor

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the Kingdom’s initiative to end Yemen’s conflict in talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

The Crown Prince stressed the Saudi stance on the importance of reaching a comprehensive ceasefire under UN supervision, allowing oil shipments to enter Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah and opening Sanaa international airport to selected destinations aside from allowing humanitarian flights.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Crown Prince and US official also underlined the importance of Yemen’s Houthis participating in good faith in political settlement talks with Yemen’s internationally recognized government under UN guidance.

Sullivan reaffirmed US support to Saudi Arabia in defending its lands against all threats including missile and drone attacks by Iran-backed Houthis, SPA reported.

Since January, Yemen’s Houthis have ramped up their attacks on the Kingdom and launched dozens of cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia. The Iran-backed militia targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

President Joe Biden’s administration revoked a terrorist designation of the Houthis introduced by former President Donald Trump in January. Biden also announced in February ending US support for the offensive operations of the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, which intervened in Yemen in 2015.

Saudi Arabia maintains that it will continue to treat the Houthis as a terrorist organization regardless of whether the US decided to designate the group as such, according to the Kingdom's permanent representative to the UN.

Read more:

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

US condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport