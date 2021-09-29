.
Saudi Arabia supports global efforts to ensure Iran does not possess nuclear arms: FM

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has said Riyadh supports international efforts to ensure that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons.

“We stress the responsibility of the international community regarding Iran's nuclear violations. The Kingdom pays great attention to treaties calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan was quoted as saying.

Prince Faisal also said that the Kingdom's position is based on the principle of the right of states to use nuclear energy peacefully.

The Saudi foreign minister’s comments come days after he had met with US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week.

The two discussed joint efforts, the most recent developments of Iran’s nuclear deal, and regional and international events.

Prince Faisal also met several high-ranking international diplomats on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

