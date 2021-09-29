.
UAE landmarks, Nasdaq billboard in NYC turn yellow to mark Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai International Financial Centre
Dubai International Financial Centre main gate lit up in yellow to mark Expo 2020. (Supplied)

Al Arabiya English

Landmarks across the UAE, as well as the Nasdaq billboard in New York’s Times Square, will light up in yellow to celebrate the final days until Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening ceremony on Thursday.

In Dubai, several landmarks including the Dubai Frame, Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, DIFC Main Gate and Mohammed bin Rashid Library will mark the countdown.

In the capital Abu Dhabi, the ADNOC headquarters, Etihad Arena, Emirates Palace, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (Al Ain), Abu Dhabi Municipality, Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities and CLYMB (YAS Island) will also mark the countdown.

Internationally, the Nasdaq billboard at Times Square in New York City will light up in yellow to mark the expo.

The organizing team behind Expo 2020 will be live streaming the opening ceremony on YouTube tomorrow (September 30) at 7.30 p.m. UAE time. YouTube’s livestream will bring Expo 2020 Dubai closer to the channel’s millions of users. One can also tune in at https://virtualexpo.world.

