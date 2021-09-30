Expo 2020 Dubai: Official visitor app launched ahead of opening ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai has launched its official visitor app and a business-focused app to help the millions of expected visitors make the most of the 182 days of the world’s biggest cultural gathering.

The official Expo 2020 app allows users to tailor their visit to the fair, matching individual interests to create a personal schedule of events and attractions, across a site twice the size of Monaco.

Visitors can use the app to buy tickets, choose from more than 200 dining options and themed culinary events, and manage reservations for Expo 2020’s intelligent Smart Queue system – offering guests the ability to reserve a convenient time slot to visit a pavilion of their choice and avoid queues.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the Official Digital Services Partner of Expo 2020, the app – available to download via the App Store or Google Play – allows visitors to create an Expo 2020 account or link their social media account, as well as access a GPS-enabled interactive map of the Expo site and step-by-step directions to points of interest across Expo.

A chatbot on the app will provide information on making visits to Expo 2020 safe and enjoyable, including details on opening times, parking options and how to reach Expo using Dubai’s public transport options.

Mohammed al-Hashmi, chief technology officer of Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “Hosting the world in one place for six months, Expo 2020 offers visitors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore new frontiers and join in a celebration of creativity, innovation, human progress and culture.”

Gerado Canta, senior managing director and executive sponsor for Accenture’s partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, said Accenture, in partnership with Etisalat Digital, helped to develop the event’s visitor-facing digital channels, including the official Expo 2020 app, virtual assistant and website, “enabling Expo 2020 to bring its story to millions worldwide.”

“The mobile app is a window for visitors worldwide to learn about Expo 2020 and plan their visits via curated journeys to ensure an accessible and relevant experience for all.”

Separately, the Expo 2020 Business App matches users with similar interests and objectives among the business community, to facilitate business to business (B2B), business to government (B2G) and government to government (G2G) interactions across geographies and industries.

Powered by artificial intelligence and available for mobile and desktop, it suggests potential matches for users based on their profiles, expertise, goals and interaction patterns.

Available via WebApp, App Store and Google Play, the Expo 2020 Business App allows users to create their profile, highlighting key information and contact details, while selecting filters and researching potential match partners. Once a connection is made, users can start engaging, chatting and scheduling meetings with other users, businesses and entities of interest to establish relationships during and beyond Expo, which closes its doors on March 31, 2022.

While free to download, a small registration fee applies to access the app’s premium features, such as networking, connecting, chatting and scheduling meetings. Holders of the Premium Experience can enjoy complimentary access to the premium features of the Expo 2020 Business App, alongside a host of additional services.

History will unfold on Thursday when the event opens for the first time in the Middle East as Expo 2020 Dubai’s inaugural ceremony is beamed live to the rest of the world.

The organizing team behind Expo 2020 will be live streaming the opening ceremony on YouTube tomorrow (September 30) at 7.30 p.m. UAE time. One can also tune in at https://virtualexpo.world.

