.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid opens embassy in Bahrain

  • Font
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani take part in a news conference, Manama, Bahrain, on September 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani take part in a news conference, Manama, Bahrain, on September 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid opens embassy in Bahrain

AFP, Manama

Published: Updated:

Israel’s top diplomat Yair Lapid opened the Jewish state's embassy in Bahrain Thursday, a year after the US-brokered normalization of ties.

“We have officially opened the Israeli embassy in Bahrain,” tweeted Lapid.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We agreed that by the end of the year, there will be the opening of the Bahraini embassy in Israel.”

Read more: Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022 Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022
Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden? Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden?
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live on YouTube Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live on YouTube
At least one long-term symptom seen in a third of COVID-19 patients: UK study At least one long-term symptom seen in a third of COVID-19 patients: UK study
Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022 Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022
Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions
Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan
Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden? Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden?
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More