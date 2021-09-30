Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid opens embassy in Bahrain

Israel’s top diplomat Yair Lapid opened the Jewish state's embassy in Bahrain Thursday, a year after the US-brokered normalization of ties.
“We have officially opened the Israeli embassy in Bahrain,” tweeted Lapid.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We agreed that by the end of the year, there will be the opening of the Bahraini embassy in Israel.”
Read more: Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
- Gulf Air begins first commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel
- Israeli foreign minister in Bahrain to sign deals, open embassy
- Israeli PM Bennett meets Bahrain, UAE ministers in US
- Bahrain’s Gulf Air launches direct flights with Israel’s Tel Aviv on September 30
- Israel appoints first ambassador to Bahrain after normalizing relations
- Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts