Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid opens embassy in Bahrain

Israel’s top diplomat Yair Lapid opened the Jewish state's embassy in Bahrain Thursday, a year after the US-brokered normalization of ties.

“We have officially opened the Israeli embassy in Bahrain,” tweeted Lapid.

“We agreed that by the end of the year, there will be the opening of the Bahraini embassy in Israel.”

