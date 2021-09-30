.
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss regional stability over phone call

Combo picture of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron. (File photo)
Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received a phone call on Thursday from French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Saudi Press Agency.

During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries and opportunities to develop and develop them in various fields to achieve the common interests of the two countries, in addition to a number of issues and developments in the region.

“They agreed on the importance of maintaining peace in the region and supporting efforts to enhance security and stability,” Saudi Press Agency added.

