UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering

The United Arab Emirates has officially launched Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s biggest cultural gathering, in a ceremony streamed by millions across the world.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed have attended the opening ceremony.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed in Zayed at #Expo2020Dubai pic.twitter.com/l3kwPkkC8R — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) September 30, 2021

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum announced the official launch of Expo 2020 during the opening ceremony.

“The entire world gathers in the United Arab Emirates, today, we witness, together, a new beginning, as we inaugurate, together, with the blessings of God, Expo 2020 Dubai, May God grant us success,” Dubai Crown Prince added.

The opening ceremony took place beneath the 130-metre-wide, 67.5-metre-tall Al Wasl Plaza dome, the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen, which enabled spectators to experience an immersive audio and visual display of the featured live performances.

To celebrate the opening day, Dubai hosted fireworks around the city at three locations: The Frame, Dubai Festival City and The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah.

UAE’s Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, said during the opening ceremony that the UAE has worked hard to create a better life by “building people and promoting investment.”

“By connecting minds, we can achieve achievements. Through Expo, we affirm our commitment to making the world better through cooperation. 192 countries will meet for the first time in history,” the minister added.

“We welcome participants to the Expo as an opportunity for cooperation and action among the world's population, we carry a message of cooperation, tolerance, coexistence and peace to achieve a prosperous future for all,” he added.

The Secretary General of the International Bureau of Exhibitions, Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, said that Expo 2020 enhances partnership and cooperation between countries of the world.

Kerkentzes added that International Bureau of Exhibitions strives for a better world in which people transcend their differences.

“The UAE has endeavored with the countries of the world to successfully organize the Expo, we appreciate the vision of the UAE in hosting this important international event,” he added.

Kerkentzes added that experiences will be exchanged between the organizers and participants in the Expo and that Expo Dubai 2020 will create new partnerships to shape a better future for the world.

World-renowned classical musicians and chart-topping pop stars have come together for the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai as a host of global stars raise the roof at the opening ceremony for the world’s greatest show.

Celebrated Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has led the line-up at the iconic al-Wasl Plaza.

Bocelli, who has sold more than 90 million records worldwide, was joined by an array of global stars: British popstar Ellie Goulding, internationally acclaimed Chinese pianist Lang Lang, four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo and Golden Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day.

Highlighting the creative diversity and talent of the region, the electrifying event also featured Hussain al-Jassmi, Expo 2020 Dubai Ambassador and a trendsetter on the Gulf music scene; much-loved Emirati singing sensation Ahlam al-Shamsi; rising UAE singer Almas; the ‘Artist of the Arabs’ Mohammed Abdu; and Grammy-nominated Lebanese-American singer-songwriter Mayssa Karaa.

Expo Dubai 2020 is the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

The Expo will run from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022, and will bring together more than 190 countries to explore new ideas, form new connections and collectively tackle some of the greatest global challenges of our time.

